Rocket Vault Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00496895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00503255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008135 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

