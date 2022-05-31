Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMCF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,138. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

