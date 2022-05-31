Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 2,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 7,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,844. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,491,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in AAON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

