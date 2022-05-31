Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$152.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.05.

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

