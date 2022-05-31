Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $375.60.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

