Royale Finance Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $295,801.76 and approximately $3,610.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00753630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00498307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,374,005 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

