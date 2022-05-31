RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 5.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 16,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,513,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,281,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,768,377 shares of company stock worth $26,379,731 over the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

