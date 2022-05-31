Rubic 1-Day Volume Tops $262,880.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $262,880.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.01304843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00520218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

