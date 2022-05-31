Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Up 10.3%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

