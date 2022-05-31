Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Bought by Hill Path Capital LP

Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,839,938 shares during the quarter. Ruth’s Hospitality Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hill Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hill Path Capital LP owned 0.08% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $54,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

