SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $758,346.79 and approximately $219,204.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.55 or 0.00641900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00171043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

