Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,686. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.