Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

IOT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $108,162,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

