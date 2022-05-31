San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.39

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1157115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

