San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.06. 32,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,436. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.63. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

