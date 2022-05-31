San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,704 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 245,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 216,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 631,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,184,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

