San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 17.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $325.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.79. The company has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.