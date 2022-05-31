San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 593,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,021,644. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

