San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,687 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

