San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

BATS OMFL traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,892 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.