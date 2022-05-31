San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.30.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.95 and a 200-day moving average of $531.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

