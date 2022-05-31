San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

