San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 479,329 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

