Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $55.15

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.15, but opened at $52.83. Sanofi shares last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 11,131 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

