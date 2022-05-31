SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 6.6%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 2,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 78,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of analysts have commented on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.