Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Down 24.7% in May

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 435,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Shapeways news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHPW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 46,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,992. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

