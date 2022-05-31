SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $98,531.91 and approximately $94.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,013.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.55 or 0.06124174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00213856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.61 or 0.00617264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00605873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00073517 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004494 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.