ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $214.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.47. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $488,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,971 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,893. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.