Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expands By 40.6%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 924,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,065,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

