Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 37.7%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

