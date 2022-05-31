Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Drops By 24.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of CII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 89,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $22.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
