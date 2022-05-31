Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 28.9%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 110,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.