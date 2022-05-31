Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 28.9%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
