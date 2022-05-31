Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Grows By 50.9%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. China Gas has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $96.26.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

