Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Grows By 40.9%

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CND traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,777. Concord Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

