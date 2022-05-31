Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Declines By 24.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 84,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
