Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Declines By 24.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 84,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

