Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Drops By 32.1%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.