Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Rises By 33.3%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FACA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Tuesday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

