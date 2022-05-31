Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Declines By 22.9%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GUZOF stock traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.52. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of 1.18 and a fifty-two week high of 2.73.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

