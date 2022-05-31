Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 28.4%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,619,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 8,273,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Shares of Grupo México stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 5,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.