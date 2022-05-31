Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Drops By 29.1%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,141. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $641.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

