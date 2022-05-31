Short Interest in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Rises By 33.9%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 784,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.68. 318,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

