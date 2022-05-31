Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 50.8%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

IPCFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

