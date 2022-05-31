Short Interest in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Decreases By 25.9%

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 456,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Shares of ITHX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 16,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,796. ITHAX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

