Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Decreases By 30.4%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $147,490. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

LFT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

