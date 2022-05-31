Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Decreases By 31.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

