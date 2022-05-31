Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Drops By 34.7%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,114. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.