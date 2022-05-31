Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Declines By 22.2%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,363. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

