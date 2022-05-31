Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Drops By 28.4%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 73,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4653 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

