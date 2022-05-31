Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Drops By 28.4%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 73,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
