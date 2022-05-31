Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Declines By 26.1%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.