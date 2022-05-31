Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Grows By 36.6%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE PLYM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 10,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $32.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
